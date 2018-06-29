2 people found dead in southeast Missouri house fire

ADVANCE (AP) — Authorities say two people have been found dead after a southeast Missouri house fire.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the fire started Monday morning in the Stoddard County town of Advance. Stoddard County Coroner Kenny Pope identified the dead as 43-year-old Andrea Carlisle and 41-year-old Hercheal Stephens. An autopsy is planned for Wednesday to determine how they died.

The property sustained exterior fire damage to the second floor, including a hole in one wall and two smaller holes in the roof.