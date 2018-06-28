2 pets killed, family displaced after house fire in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - A family is looking for a place to live and mourning the loss of two pets after a fire started in the basement of their home in Jefferson City Friday morning.

The Jefferson City Fire Department said the fire was a result of improperly discarded smoking materials. All four residents of the home in the 100 block of Grant Street were able to evacuate after be alerted by smoke detectors.

Investigators estimate the damage of the home and the residents' belongings to be $65,000.

Jefferson City fire would like to remind residents of the importance of working smoke detectors. Be sure to test them often and change the batteries when needed.