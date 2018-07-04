2 plead guilty in fatal Columbia home invasion

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) - Two men have pleaded guilty to participating in a home invasion in Columbia that led to the death of an accomplice.

Twenty-three-year-old Darrius K. Edwards pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the shooting death of 44-year-old Derrick Brookins in April of 2014 at a Columbia home.



Brookins was killed when he, Edwards and Deshai L. Richardson went to an apartment in April 2014, to steal money and marijuana. Police said the resident, Reginald Bentley III, pulled a gun and opened fire, shooting Edwards and killing Brookins. Richardson was not injured.



Another man, She'aun Prince, who was the getaway driver, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary.



The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Prince will be sentenced June 8 and Edwards on June 15. Richardson's next court appearance is scheduled for May 26.