2 residents, 2 staff positive for COVID-19 at California retirement center

CALIFORNIA, Mo. - A California nursing home confirmed that two residents and two employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Friday, one of the residents at Valley Park Retirement Center West that tested positive had been quarantined to their room, while the other remained in the hospital, according to owner Tom Hoeferlin.

Hoeferlin said only two staff members are working with the resident that tested positive, so there is no cross-over between those treating the COVID-19 positive resident and the rest of the residents. All staff are required to wear face masks and gloves, and the two working with the COVID-19 positive patient are wearing gloves, masks, face shields, and gowns.

As of 10 days ago, all residents have been quarantined to their rooms and have had no contact with people other than with staff. In addition, residents are being served food off of paper products so there is no cross contamination on their dinnerware.

The retirement center posted on Facebook in early March about steps they were taking to keep residents safe.

Moniteau County currently has 47 active cases of COVID-19, with 4 recovered patients.

Hoeferlin said Valley Park Retirement Center is in constant contact with families to keep them up to date. He also said they have a good relationship with Moniteau County Department of Health and Senior Services.