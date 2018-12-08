2 separate shootings near Ferguson protests against police

By: The Associated Press

FERGUSON (AP) - Gunshots, fires and looting rocked Ferguson overnight, as protests erupted following the death of a black man in police custody in Baltimore.

St. Louis-area media said two people were shot in separate incidents near the protest site late Tuesday.

Ferguson city spokesman Jeff Small told KTVI-TV that police struggled to investigate the shootings because protesters threw rocks at them and that it's unclear if the shootings were linked to the protests.

No details have been released on the conditions of those shot.

Several fires were set and gunshots could be heard at the protest site.

Protesters rioted in Baltimore Monday after 25-year-old Freddie Gray died of a spinal-cord injury in police custody. Months of sometimes violent demonstrations overtook Ferguson last year after a white police officer fatally shot an unarmed black 18-year-old.