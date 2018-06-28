2 St. Louis-area officers hurt after car allegedly rammed

WOODSON TERRACE, Mo. (AP) — Two police officers from the St. Louis County town of Woodson Terrace are recovering after suffering minor injuries when their squad cars were allegedly rammed.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the officers on Thursday night pulled over a driver as part of an investigation. One police car was in front of the suspect vehicle, and one behind it.

The patrol says the driver began ramming both police cars. Both officers and the suspect were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Police are investigating whether the suspect was intoxicated. The suspect's name has not been released.