2 St. Louis men die in head-on crash
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two St. Louis men have been killed in a head-on crash.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victims as 24-year-old Kent Reynolds and 19-year-old Randy Diltz. The patrol says Reynolds was behind the wheel of a car that crossed the centerline of Missouri 13 in Johnson County and crashed into a truck. Diltz died at the scene and Reynolds at a hospital.
The 82-year-old man who was driving the truck suffered minor injuries.
