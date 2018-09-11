2 St. Louis men sentenced for stealing guns from pawn shop

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two St. Louis men have been sentenced to lengthy terms in federal prison for stealing nearly three dozen guns from a pawn shop.

The U.S. Attorney's office in St. Louis says 23-year-old Keenan Thomas and 22-year-old Brandon Foster were sentenced Wednesday - Thomas to nearly 16 years in prison, and Foster to 12 years in prison. Both had previously pleaded guilty to felony charges.

A third suspect, 23-year-old Eugene Davis of St. Louis, also is awaiting sentencing.

The men broke into Allstar pawn in Wentzville on Oct. 16, 2014, and stole 27 handguns and six rifles. When agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tried to make arrests the next day, Thomas nearly struck an agent with his vehicle while trying to get away.