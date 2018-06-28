2 St. Louis police officers cleared in deadly shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis' city prosecutor says two police officers who fatally shot an agitated man armed with a steak knife last year were justified in opening fire and won't face charges.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce said Tuesday that the death of 25-year-old Kajieme Powell was tragic. Joyce asked a team of her office's prosecutors to review the case.

She says they concluded that evidence showed the officers acted in self-defense when Powell approached them in an angry or threatening manner.

Powell's death came 10 days after the fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown in nearby Ferguson. Brown's death touched off prolonged protests and a national dialogue about race and policing, fueling the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

A message seeking comment was left with the Powell family's attorney.