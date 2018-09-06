2 suspects sought in Missouri robbery shooting

GRANDVIEW (AP) — Authorities are investigating a robbery in which a man was shot in front of his wife and their two young children south of Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports that the 27-year-old victim sustained life-threatening injuries during the shooting Sunday night in Grandview. His name has not been released, and his medical status was not immediately clear Monday.

Police say witnesses reported that the victim, his wife and their children, ages 3 and 5, were in the family's vehicle when two men approached, one wearing a dark ski mask.

Police say that after the robbers demanded the woman's purse at gunpoint, one of the suspects shot the husband before the robbers sped away.