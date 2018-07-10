2 Teenagers Arrested After Failed Carjacking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Two young teens have been arrested after an attempted carjacking in which the car wouldn't start.



The Kansas City Star reports the victim told police she was standing outside her car in Kansas City around 10:15 Sunday when three suspects drove up in a black car.



She said one person got out, pointed a gun at her and told her to give him her car keys and purse.



Police say one suspect tried to start the car but couldn't, so the suspects threw the purse down and ran back to the black car.



Officers stopped the car a short time later, and two teens in the car -- one 14 and the other 15 -- were positively identified by the victim.