2 teenagers killed in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two 18-year-old St. Louis residents are dead and a third teenager is injured after a shooting on the city’s north side.
Police on Friday identified the victims as Terrell Djuan Scott Jr. and Gerliah Monae Dennis. The injured person is a 16-year-old male who was shot in the leg. No arrests have been made.
Officers found the victims inside a vehicle Thursday night. Scott was pronounced dead at the scene and Dennis died later at a hospital.
Hours later, just before 4 a.m. Friday, officers found another male victim fatally shot inside a vehicle. His name has not been released.
