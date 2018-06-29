2 women dead after being struck by Amtrak train

ST. LOUIS — Two women are dead after being struck by an Amtrak train in St. Louis.

Police say the women were struck around 11:30 p.m. Monday below an overpass on the city's south side. The women were on the tracks near the intersection of Manchester and Kingshighway when they were hit just before midnight.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

It wasn't immediately clear why the women were on the train tracks. Their names have not been released.