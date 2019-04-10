2 women shot while on I-44 in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating after shots were fired into a car traveling on Interstate 44 in downtown St. Louis, injuring two women.
The shooting happened at 2:40 a.m. Monday. Police say three women in a car heard multiple shots as a car sped past them.
Two of the women were struck multiple times from the waist down. Their car eventually came to a stop in a grassy area. The third woman in the car was not hit.
Both victims are hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Police don't yet know if the women were targeted or if the shooting was random.
More News
Grid
List
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A citation has been issued against a man accused of flashing a laser at New... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Eligible veterans could soon be able to receive monthly vouchers to pay for room and board at... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House of Representatives discussed a bill on Tuesday morning that would address the state's high... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A new study from the Missouri Agricultural Foundation found the $48 billion industry could soon contribute even more... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 47-year-old St. Louis woman has admitted that she used social media to threaten to... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT - Lisa Buhr, one of the candidates in the Ward 2 alderman election, pulled out of the coin... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Protection District handled a fire at a duplex in the 300 block of Catherine... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The public defender for Craig Wood says the way the convicted killer was sentenced to death is... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Several Columbia Public Schools were briefly on modified lockdown Tuesday afternoon as police investigated an incident near Wilkes... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport (COU) officially closed Tuesday as an estimated one-week long construction period began. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – A growing number of people are choosing to hurl axes at wooden targets as a way to have... More >>
in
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A man awaiting trial for the shooting deaths of five people, including one mid-Missouri man , was... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - Cole County Sheriff deputies received reports of a drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning. The deputies responded... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - Deputies arrested a man Monday after he allegedly made and exploded bombs at his home. According... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Columbia's Youth Advisory Council will meet to discuss the Vision Zero Pledge Program.... More >>
in
CAPITOL HILL - According to a press release from Sen. Josh Hawley's office, Hawley sent letters to Attorney General Bill... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The man in Tuesday's suspicious incident at Gentry Middle School has turned himself in. The individual was identified... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Miller County Prosecutor Ben Winfrey filed a new case against a Chicago man accused in a tri-state drug... More >>
in