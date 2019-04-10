2 women shot while on I-44 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating after shots were fired into a car traveling on Interstate 44 in downtown St. Louis, injuring two women.

The shooting happened at 2:40 a.m. Monday. Police say three women in a car heard multiple shots as a car sped past them.

Two of the women were struck multiple times from the waist down. Their car eventually came to a stop in a grassy area. The third woman in the car was not hit.

Both victims are hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Police don't yet know if the women were targeted or if the shooting was random.