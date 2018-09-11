2 wounded in officer-involved shooting in Independence

Photo courtesy: KSHB-TV

INDEPENDENCE (AP) — Authorities say police have shot and wounded two people in Independence.

The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting happened Tuesday after officers responded to reports of an armed suspect near a Dollar General store. Officer John Syme, a police spokeswoman, says one of the wounded people has been released from a hospital while the other remains hospitalized in stable condition.

He says he doesn't know whether the officers or individuals fired first.

No officers were injured, and police say the two people wounded were both armed. No other details were provided about what led up to the shooting.

The Independence Police Department is investigating the shooting.