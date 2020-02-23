2 wounded in shooting outside Kansas City funeral home
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Authorities are investigating after two people were wounded in a shooting outside a funeral home in Kansas City.
The Kansas City Star reports that the Saturday afternoon shooting abruptly ended the funeral of 28-year-old Raymond Jones. He was one of two men killed in a July 30 shootout.
Witnesses said they were standing outside the funeral parlor when at least one person began shooting at the group before getting into a vehicle and fleeing. A woman who was shot in the hand and a man who was hit in the ankle were taken to a hospital.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Dozens of MU students gathered to raise money for cancer research Saturday. Mizzou's Relay for Life raised... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Police arrested three people after a Saturday afternoon robbery led to a car chase, according to a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri voters legalized medical marijuana in 2018, but some lawmakers are worried about what that could... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri may have shed its unwanted image as the meth lab capital of the U.S.,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia is getting a break from winter weather this weekend and many residents are taking advantage of it.... More >>
in
REEDS SPRING, Mo. – Students in the Reeds Spring School District will begin a four-day school week next school... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Several First Ward neighborhood associations hosted a town hall forum Saturday with city council candidates to discuss housing,... More >>
in
Black LGBTQ youth, despite high levels of mental health issues, receive less professional care, study says
Black LGBTQ youth are less likely to receive mental health... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — In an effort to contain the novel coronavirus, the Chinese government has canceled a number of exams this... More >>
in
COLUMBIA— A Columbia chiropractic office hosted a seminar to educate and empower women Saturday afternoon. The event was part of... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Moberly police officers responded to a domestic assault at 1028 Sinnock Ave., at 2:48 a.m. Friday, February 21,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - "Honest" and "righteous" are just a couple of words friends used to describe Columbia City Councilman Clyde Ruffin.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Water & Light plans to perform water valve repairs at the intersection of North College Avenue and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Regional Airport with American Airlines are proposing a new daily nonstop air service to Charlotte, North Carolina... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Economic Development awarded $7.3 million to nonprofit's through its Neighborhood Assistance Program this week.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested a Jefferson City man in connection to an armed robbery on Jan. 7 at the... More >>
in
WARDSVILLE - Blair Oaks wrestling sent seven qualifiers to the state championship this weekend in Columbia. Among them is senior... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced a large gift from alumni Friday to support the university's NextGen Precision Health... More >>
in