2 wounded in shooting outside Kansas City funeral home

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Authorities are investigating after two people were wounded in a shooting outside a funeral home in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Saturday afternoon shooting abruptly ended the funeral of 28-year-old Raymond Jones. He was one of two men killed in a July 30 shootout.

Witnesses said they were standing outside the funeral parlor when at least one person began shooting at the group before getting into a vehicle and fleeing. A woman who was shot in the hand and a man who was hit in the ankle were taken to a hospital.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.