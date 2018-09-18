2-Year-Old Boy Killed in Central Missouri Driveway

HOLTS SUMMIT - A motorist has struck and killed a 2-year-old boy in a central Missouri driveway.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Brennan P. Reynolds of Holts Summit. The accident happened Friday night in Callaway County as a sport utility vehicle was pulling into a private driveway. The boy was pronounced dead about an hour later.