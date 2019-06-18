Update: family speaks out after 2-year-old child gets dragged by a car in Jefferson City

18 hours 45 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 Monday, June 17, 2019 4:40:00 PM CDT June 17, 2019 in News
By: Amber Raub and Claire Bradshaw, KOMU 8 Reporter, Brynne Davis, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
loading

JEFFERSON CITY – Exclusive surveillance video shows a 2-year-old child dragged and then hit by a mini-van Monday morning.

The driver is facing alcohol-related charges.

Jefferson City police said Jason Williams was hit just before noon on the 900 block of Monroe Street in Jefferson City.

June Sherman, the child’s grandmother, went to go move her car and saw her grandson get hit. Sherman said she thinks the child thought it was her van.

“I yelled, I screamed, you hit my grandson. And he stopped, backed up,” said Sherman.

Police said he was standing in the street near the curb when a vehicle driven by James Buchanan, 59, hit him.

The child’s mother, Teresa Phelps, said it happened so fast.

“It all happened within two minutes. As soon as we locked the door, he got the chair [and unlocked the door] and got right back out,” said Phelps.

Sherman said her daughter-in-law is a great mother and they both love Williams very much.

“He’s my only grandchild, my only grandson. I’ve got three grandbabies, but only one grandson. We do everything to protect them,” said Sherman.

The child was sent to the hospital with abrasions to his left foot.

Phelps said there is only so much you can do. 

“Unless you watch [your kids] 24 hours of the day, every second, they’re going to get around and do stuff they’re not supposed to, “said Phelps.

Police arrested Buchanan, saying he was driving while impaired.

According to court records, Buchanan has pled guilty to multiple infractions including possession of marijuana, driving without a license, and theft.

Sherman said she put an alarm on the door so they know when it is opened and can prevent this situation from happening in the future.

More News

Grid
List

Planned Parenthood earns win in suit over Missouri funding
Planned Parenthood earns win in suit over Missouri funding
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A St. Louis judge says Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature cannot cut off funding to abortion providers and... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, June 18 2019 Jun 18, 2019 Tuesday, June 18, 2019 9:52:00 AM CDT June 18, 2019 in News

St. Louis Planned Parenthood "Plan of Correction" due Tuesday
St. Louis Planned Parenthood "Plan of Correction" due Tuesday
ST. LOUIS - Planned Parenthood in St. Louis is required to submit a "Plan of Correction" to the Missouri Department... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, June 18 2019 Jun 18, 2019 Tuesday, June 18, 2019 2:54:00 AM CDT June 18, 2019 in News

Moniteau County health board hears both sides of CAFO proposal
Moniteau County health board hears both sides of CAFO proposal
CALIFORNIA - Moniteau County is considering regulations for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFO) that are more restrictive than state law.... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 Monday, June 17, 2019 7:49:00 PM CDT June 17, 2019 in News

Central Missouri's 58th Honor Flight is a "Journey of Healing"
Central Missouri's 58th Honor Flight is a "Journey of Healing"
COLUMBIA – Central Missouri Honor Flight 58 left Tuesday morning. This Honor Flight features 110 veterans from the Korean and... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 Monday, June 17, 2019 5:55:00 PM CDT June 17, 2019 in News

Update: family speaks out after 2-year-old child gets dragged by a car in Jefferson City
Update: family speaks out after 2-year-old child gets dragged by a car in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY – Exclusive surveillance video shows a 2-year-old child dragged and then hit by a mini-van Monday morning. ... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 Monday, June 17, 2019 4:40:00 PM CDT June 17, 2019 in News

Former Greitens' investigator indicted on 7 felonies
Former Greitens' investigator indicted on 7 felonies
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former FBI agent who was involved in the criminal investigation of former Missouri Gov. Eric... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 Monday, June 17, 2019 4:01:00 PM CDT June 17, 2019 in News

Annual Katy Trail Ride canceled due to flooding
Annual Katy Trail Ride canceled due to flooding
BOONVILLE - Flooding along the Missouri River is still affecting the Katy Trail near Boonville. The annual five-day Katy Trail... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 Monday, June 17, 2019 2:24:00 PM CDT June 17, 2019 in News

Former Columbia Mayor Darwin Hindman dies; legacy lives on
Former Columbia Mayor Darwin Hindman dies; legacy lives on
COLUMBIA - The legacy of former Columbia Mayor Darwin Hindman is living on through his community, his co-workers and the... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 Monday, June 17, 2019 1:48:00 PM CDT June 17, 2019 in News

Court documents explain the Boone County child abduction
Court documents explain the Boone County child abduction
BOONE COUNTY - Court documents reveal details behind the arrest of alleged child abductor Jillanne Pagano. Pagano is accused... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 Monday, June 17, 2019 11:49:00 AM CDT June 17, 2019 in News

Missouri police officer shot while transporting prisoner
Missouri police officer shot while transporting prisoner
TRENTON, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Highway Patrol says a 24-year-old police officer is recovering after being shot by a... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 Monday, June 17, 2019 8:59:00 AM CDT June 17, 2019 in News

Columbia Council to discuss hiking trail construction
Columbia Council to discuss hiking trail construction
COLUMBIA - During the Columbia City Council meeting on Monday, it is expected to discuss construction for a hiking trail... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 Monday, June 17, 2019 2:54:00 AM CDT June 17, 2019 in News

Columbia city council to vote on roadmap of city's environmental future
Columbia city council to vote on roadmap of city's environmental future
COLUMBIA - The city council plans to vote on the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP) on Monday. The... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 Monday, June 17, 2019 2:18:00 AM CDT June 17, 2019 in News

Brumley man dead after hitting pole on MO 42
Brumley man dead after hitting pole on MO 42
MILLER COUNTY - A Brumley man was pronounced dead at the scene of a single car accident on MO 42... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 16 2019 Jun 16, 2019 Sunday, June 16, 2019 8:33:00 PM CDT June 16, 2019 in News

Two arrested after alleged police pursuit, assault in Fulton
Two arrested after alleged police pursuit, assault in Fulton
FULTON - Two Fulton residents were arrested Sunday afternoon after authorities say they resisted arrest. Fulton Police attempted to... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 16 2019 Jun 16, 2019 Sunday, June 16, 2019 5:34:00 PM CDT June 16, 2019 in News

Airbnb helps to house displaced storm victims in Missouri
Airbnb helps to house displaced storm victims in Missouri
OLEAN - As natural disasters swept through Missouri, some people are unable to stay in their homes. Flood victims... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 16 2019 Jun 16, 2019 Sunday, June 16, 2019 5:00:00 PM CDT June 16, 2019 in News

Woman dies after Eldon golf cart crash
Woman dies after Eldon golf cart crash
ELDON - A St. Charles woman has died from injuries sustained after a golf cart crash in Eldon Saturday. ... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 16 2019 Jun 16, 2019 Sunday, June 16, 2019 4:42:00 PM CDT June 16, 2019 in News

State bill would allow outdoor cremations for public
State bill would allow outdoor cremations for public
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A bill dubbed the "Jedi Disposal Act" could soon make Missouri the first state to allow... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 16 2019 Jun 16, 2019 Sunday, June 16, 2019 2:50:12 PM CDT June 16, 2019 in News

Father speaks out after missing child returned to his custody
Father speaks out after missing child returned to his custody
COLUMBIA - The missing 5-year-old girl found safe in North Carolina this week is now back in her father's custody.... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, June 15 2019 Jun 15, 2019 Saturday, June 15, 2019 8:59:00 PM CDT June 15, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
12pm 77°
1pm 79°
2pm 80°
3pm 81°