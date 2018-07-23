2-year-old dies after being found unconscious in pool

LAQUEY - A 2-year-old girl died Friday morning after she was found unconscious in a pool late Thursday afternoon in Pulaski County.

Paramedics responded to a possible drowning call at 5:00 p.m. Thursday. They began resuscitation efforts and transported the toddler to General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital.

A short time later, the toddler was taken via air ambulance to a children's hospital, where she died Friday morning.

According to witness statements collected by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department, the toddler was left unattended and climbed into the pool, where she was found a short time later.

The incident is under investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department and the toddler's name has not been released, pending notification of family members.