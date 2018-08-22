2-year-old falls from 2nd story window in St. Louis

3 years 2 months 1 week ago Tuesday, June 09 2015 Jun 9, 2015 Tuesday, June 09, 2015 5:15:09 AM CDT June 09, 2015 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 2-year-old boy has suffered minor injuries after falling from a second-floor window in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the boy fell from the window of a home in the Walnut Park East neighborhood around 6:15 p.m. Monday.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital, and the incident is being considered an accident.

 

