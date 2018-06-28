2 Years Before Mo. Governor's Race, Koster has $2M

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster has more than $2 million in the bank for a likely gubernatorial campaign in 2016.

Koster reported his quarterly campaign finance figures Tuesday to the Missouri Ethics Commission.

He received about $539,000 of cash contributions from January through March and spent a little less than $130,000. When adding money he previously raised, Koster's balance stood at just over $2 million.

That's significantly higher than his potential challengers.

Republican Catherine Hanaway launched her gubernatorial bid earlier this year and has raised a little over $300,000.

Republican State Auditor Tom Schweich has nearly $835,000 in his campaign account. He's faces only a Libertarian and Constitution party candidate in his re-election bid this year and could carry over some of that money to a potential 2016 governor's race.