20-Story St. Louis Building Occupied Again After Bomb Threat

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 20-story building in downtown St. Louis is occupied again after a phoned-in bomb threat.

Police say someone called around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday to say that there was a bomb in the building at 1010 Market St., an office building that sits near the federal courthouse and next to KSDK-TV's headquarters. Police evacuated the building and brought in bomb-sniffing dogs.

Police announced about 90 minutes later that the building was secure and no bomb was found. Workers were allowed back inside.

An investigation into the threat continues.