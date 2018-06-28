20-year-old man pleads guilty in Lincoln University lockdown

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A 20-year-old man has pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace for causing a brief lockdown at Lincoln University in Jefferson City.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that Marquel Lewis, of Jefferson City, was sentenced to 10 days in the Cole County Jail, with credit for 10 days served. A charge of third-degree assault against Lewis was dismissed.

The lockdown occurred in November before a planned "Walk For Peace." A Lincoln police officer said in the probable cause statement that Lewis was involved in a physical altercation on campus and threatened to shoot students. He had been suspended from Lincoln at the time.

The statement said Lewis has been arrested by Lincoln University police several times for driving while intoxicated, distribution of a controlled substance and peace disturbance.