20 Years of History at FRDC

In this weeks' Coverage from Callaway KOMU takes a look at a prison with a 20-year history in Fulton.

Past employees and Fulton residents celebrate Fulton reception and diagnostic center's 20th anniversary.

They call it the FRDC.

It opened in 1987, and has served as an example for other prisons across the state and nationwide.

"We were at a very pivotal time in the state when FRDC was built," said Larry Crawford Director of Missouri Department of Corrections. The population was growing of the inmates in the system, and we realized we needed to have an intake and a diagnostic center to determine the needs and security level."

With only 200 hundred permanent inmates, FRDC mainly serves to assess and diagnose inmates before they go on to other Missouri prisons.

"I know a lot of people say corrections is a bad thing, but from my estimation, we can do a lot of good from right here," said FRDC employee Jerry Doty.

FRDC celebrates a 20 year history of success.

"No escapes, no homicides here, almost unbelievable, and no serious, but we take any staff assualt serious, but no serious staff assault in twenty years. It's a phenomenal record," said Crawford.

"I am most proud of my staff," said FRDC superintendent Stewart Epps.

"They are my backbone, and they work together so well."

The facility works because of a series of physical changes.

Improvements include an activity room, more housing units, and a "lethal electric fence" to provide more perimeter security.

But at least one employee hopes the current changes will give way to the biggest change of all.

"In the next twenty years? I hope there is no longer a need for this facility," said Doty .

"I'd like to see us work ourselves out of a job."

The FRDC employs 489 full-time employees, but only 12 of them have been there since the prison opened 2 decades ago.