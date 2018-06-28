20 Youths, 4 Adults Arrested in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police are advising parents to keep their teenagers from loitering in downtown St. Louis after two dozen people, mostly juveniles, were arrested over the weekend.

Twenty juveniles and four adults are facing charges after police received complaints Saturday night that large groups of young people were blocking traffic and sidewalks in the area around Broadway and Market.

The juveniles were charged with disturbing the peace. The adults were charged with peace disturbance and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.