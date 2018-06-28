200 Springfield hospital employees to lose jobs

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A southwest Missouri health care facility has told 200 employees that they will be losing their jobs after its Medicare agreement was terminated because officials determined it didn't meet the federal definition of a hospital.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that OCH Health System announced Monday that it would close the surgery department and emergency room for the Ozark Community Hospital in Springfield.

CEO Paul Taylor said the system had been working to provide evidence that the facility did satisfy the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' definition of a hospital since late last year.

The CMS says a facility must be primarily engaged in providing inpatient services, among other requirements to be defined as a hospital.

Taylor said in a memo to staff that he is appealing the decision.

OCH Health System is a private, for-profit company.