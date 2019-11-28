2007 Aquatic Grand Prix Coming to Columbia
The Missouri Grand Prix is one of 12 top flight meets, featuring 22 Olympians and 8 world champions.
"This is truly the best of the best," Barr said.
MU's first class aquatics complex, and reputation for having fast water makes it a popular place for events like the Grand Prix. Barr said the impact of an event like this goes far beyond the walls of the aquatic complex.
"An event like this really provides national exposure to Columbia," said Lorah Steiner of the Columbia Visitors and Tourism Bureau.
