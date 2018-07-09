$200K Found at Scene of Fatal Mo. Fire

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - Investigators in northwestern Missouri say they found about $200,000 in cash amid the rubble of a fatal explosion at a duplex.

Sixty-four-year-old Larry Pettit was killed March 25 when his St. Joseph duplex exploded and burned.

Firefighters believe Pettit poured a flammable liquid throughout the duplex but hesitated before igniting it, causing vapors to build up and explode when he lit the fire.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports investigators have now revealed they found a bank bag near Pettit's body containing 18 bundles of $10,000 each. More unburned cash was found nearby.

Pettit's 86-year-old father, who occupied the other half of the duplex, told authorities his son had withdrawn a large amount of money from a bank for safekeeping.