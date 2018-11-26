2012 True/False Film Festival Schedule

6 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, February 09 2012 Feb 9, 2012 Thursday, February 09, 2012 5:41:00 AM CST February 09, 2012 in News
By: KOMU Staff

COLUMBIA - The schedule for films at this year's True/False film festival is now out. The festival runs from Thursday, March 1st to Sunday, March 4th. There are two new venues this year: Jesse Hall and a location inside Missouri United Methodist Church in downtown Columbia. You can find the full list of films here. 

More News

Grid
List

Organization looks to combat St. Mary's Hospital purchase
Organization looks to combat St. Mary's Hospital purchase
JEFFERSON CITY - A group of mid-Missourians have formed a non-profit organization dedicated to what they call the protection of... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, November 26 2018 Nov 26, 2018 Monday, November 26, 2018 3:46:00 PM CST November 26, 2018 in Top Stories

Columbia man arrested in city hall restroom fire
Columbia man arrested in city hall restroom fire
COLUMBIA - City Hall was evacuated Monday morning after someone set a fire in one of its first-floor bathrooms, authorities... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, November 26 2018 Nov 26, 2018 Monday, November 26, 2018 3:35:00 PM CST November 26, 2018 in Top Stories

Neighbors react to Limoges Drive shooting
Neighbors react to Limoges Drive shooting
BOONE COUNTY - Neighbors said they were surprised when they learned a man had been shot and killed on their... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, November 26 2018 Nov 26, 2018 Monday, November 26, 2018 3:29:00 PM CST November 26, 2018 in Top Stories

Fulton sex offender pleads guilty to federal crime involving Alabama girl
Fulton sex offender pleads guilty to federal crime involving Alabama girl
JEFFERSON CITY - A Fulton sex offender pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday. Michael J. Collins, 21, admitted... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, November 26 2018 Nov 26, 2018 Monday, November 26, 2018 2:48:00 PM CST November 26, 2018 in News

Over a thousand in Columbia lost power
Over a thousand in Columbia lost power
COLUMBIA - Over a thousand Columbia Water and Light customers lost power Sunday evening during a snowstorm. By around... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 11:22:00 PM CST November 25, 2018 in Top Stories

2 officers fired after investigation into fatal pursuit
2 officers fired after investigation into fatal pursuit
CLAYTON (AP) — Two St. Louis County police officers have been fired after an investigation determined they lied about being... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 9:55:15 PM CST November 25, 2018 in News

Missouri Special Olympics athletes get new healthcare opportunities
Missouri Special Olympics athletes get new healthcare opportunities
COLUMBIA - Sarah Byland is a golfer, bowler and swimmer. Every year she competes in different olympic events with Special... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 9:50:00 PM CST November 25, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Council accepts Matthes' resignation, taps Glascock as interim manager
UPDATE: Council accepts Matthes' resignation, taps Glascock as interim manager
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council unanimously voted to authorize a mutual severance package between the city and former City... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 9:45:00 PM CST November 25, 2018 in News

LIVE BLOG: How winter weather is affecting mid-Missouri
LIVE BLOG: How winter weather is affecting mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - As snow moves in, different mid-Missouri agencies are warning people about the storm's impact. The City of... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 6:54:00 PM CST November 25, 2018 in News

DEVELOPING: Police investigate homicide just outside of Columbia city limits
DEVELOPING: Police investigate homicide just outside of Columbia city limits
BOONE COUNTY- Authorities responded to shots being heard near the 5700 block of Limoges Drive just outside of Columbia city... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 4:41:00 PM CST November 25, 2018 in News

Migrants march toward US border in show of force
Migrants march toward US border in show of force
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Several hundred Central American migrants on Sunday pushed past a blockade of Mexican police standing... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 2:42:00 PM CST November 25, 2018 in News

Columbia plow crews, travelers prepare for blizzard
Columbia plow crews, travelers prepare for blizzard
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia and travelers prepped for poor driving conditions due to the blizzard forecasted to blast... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 2:23:00 PM CST November 25, 2018 in News

MoDOT is urging drivers to stay off the roads in northern Missouri
MoDOT is urging drivers to stay off the roads in northern Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Department of Transportation is urging drivers to stay off the roads in Missouri, especially north of... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 12:56:00 PM CST November 25, 2018 in News

Police chase ends in semi truck fire
Police chase ends in semi truck fire
COOPER COUNTY- A police chase that started in Kansas City ended in Cooper County Saturday night. The chase involved... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 2:41:00 AM CST November 25, 2018 in News

Rain tamps down California fire but turns grim search soggy
Rain tamps down California fire but turns grim search soggy
PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — The catastrophic wildfire in Northern California is nearly out after several days of rain, but searchers... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 7:46:33 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Firefighter advocacy group warns Missourians of scam
Firefighter advocacy group warns Missourians of scam
BENTON - The Missouri State Council of Firefighters warned Missourians about a phone call scam. People across Missouri have... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 7:44:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Columbia group develops project to revitalize Business Loop 70
Columbia group develops project to revitalize Business Loop 70
COLUMBIA – The Business Loop Improvement District launched a project aimed to improve Business Loop 70 by filling vacant buildings... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 5:49:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

New and old businesses participate in Small Business Saturday
New and old businesses participate in Small Business Saturday
COLUMBIA - Small businesses in Columbia offered customers discounts in honor of Small Business Saturday. New and old businesses... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 5:34:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 23°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7pm 24°
8pm 23°
9pm 22°
10pm 22°