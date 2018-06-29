2013 Highway Construction and Maintenance Schedule Available

JEFFERSON CITY - The 2013 highway construction and maintenance season is under way, and Missouri Department of Transportation crews are busy with a variety of maintenance and construction activities, including striping pavement, mowing grass and improving roadways.

To help motorists navigate the work taking place in mid-Missouri this construction season, MoDOT's Central District has compiled a list of scheduled maintenance and construction projects. The list can be found on MoDOT's website.

"This is the time of year when work zones begin cropping up, and this list will give motorists an overview of when and where work is taking place in the mid-Missouri area," said Central District Engineer David Silvester.

The list, which is broken down by county, notes whether the work will take place during the day or at night and when the project will be finished. Crews will work to keep traffic disruptions to a minimum, Silvester said, but motorists should be prepared for minor delays throughout the construction season.

In addition to the 2013 work zone list, travelers are encouraged to check MoDOT's Traveler Information Map at www.modot.org to get the latest road conditions before traveling.