2013 Holiday DWI Enforcement Campaign Kicks Off

COLUMBIA- Missouri State Troopers kick off efforts to keep impaired drivers off the road this holiday season Friday. The 2013 Holiday DWF Enforcement Campaign is a statewide campaign, focused on keeping impaired drivers off the road. The goal is to reduce death rates and injuries this holiday season.

Commanding officer of Troop F Captain Gregory D. Kindle announced that Troop F will be participating in the campaign last week.

According to the Missouri State Trooper Patrol, impaired drivers caused 231 deaths and 3,984 injuries in Missouri in 2012. Last year, 28% of all fatal traffic crashes in Missouri were related to impaired drivers. Numbers are down this year as, thus far, impaired drivers are responsible for 151 deaths and 2,019 injuries. So far in 2013, about 24% of fatal traffic crashes in Missouri were a result of an impaired driver.

The patrol encourages every to, "make the right choice: Drive sober."

The campaign will last from December 13, 2013 until January 4, 2014.