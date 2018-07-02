2014 NFL Draft: Day Three Live Blog

4 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Saturday, May 10 2014 May 10, 2014 Saturday, May 10, 2014 8:39:00 AM CDT May 10, 2014 in Football
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff & The Associated Press

NEW YORK CITY - The 2014 NFL Draft will conclude on Saturday with rounds four, five, six and seven. 156 more players will hear their name called. Players who are not drafted will be known as Undrafted Free Agents following the draft and are then free to sign contracts with any team.

Here's a look at former Missouri Tigers who were drafted, as well as picks made by the St. Louis Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs:

Former Missouri Football Players

  • St. Louis Rams - 188th overall pick, 12th pick in round six: E.J. Gaines. 5-foot-10, 190 pound Gaines took over as a starting cornerback in 2011 and tallied 69 tackles, 16 pass breakups and two INTs with three tackles for loss and one forced fumble. The combined 18 passes defended set a Mizzou record and ranked fourth in the NCAA. In 2012, he totaled 74 tackles, 11 pass breakups and one INT with seven tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. In 2013, recorded 75 tackles, three pass breakups and five INTs with four tackles for loss. In the SEC championship game against Auburn, he had an 11-yard fumble recovery for a TD. He was a team captain. E.J. is the first Missouri corner to be drafted since 1984. 

  • St. Louis Rams - 249th overall pick, 34th pick in round seven: Missouri DE Michael Sam. The 6-foot-2, 260 pound Sam redshirted in 2009. but played in all 13 games in 2010 and tallied 24 tackles, seven for loss and 3.5 for sacks with an interception and a forced fumble. Sam played all 13 games in 2011 collecting 29-3-1-1.5 with an interception. He became a part time starter in 2012 and was credited with 22-7-4.5 with two forced fumbles. Sam was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year (AP) in '13 when he started all 14 games and registered 48-19-11.5 with two batted passes and two forced fumbles. Sam is the first openly gay active player in NFL history.

St. Louis Rams

  • 110th overall pick, 10th pick in round four: Utah State S Maurice "Mo" Alexander from Eureka, Missouri. 6-foot-1, 220-pound Alexander started 13 games at free safety his senior year, registering 80 tackles, six pass breakups and one interception with nine tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He missed the Poinsettia Bowl after undergoing wrist surgery, which also prevented him from bench pressing at the combine (medical exclusion).
  • 214th overall pick, 38th pick in round six: Southern Methodist QB Garrett Gilbert. The 6-foot-4, 220 pound quarterback was a highly touted prep recruit who struggled to secure a starting job at the University of Texas after cycling through three offenses in three years. Gilbert graduated early and transferred to SMU, where he settled down in a simplified system under the guidance of June Jones.
  • 226th overall pick, 11th pick in round seven: Portland State OT Mitchell Van Dyk. Hailing from Paso Robles, California, Van Dyk stands at 6-foot-7 and weighs 313 pounds.
  • 241st overall pick, 26th pick in round seven: Ohio State S C.B. Bryant. The 5-foot-9, 200 pound Byrant did not work out in the spring while he was recovering from a broken ankle suffered against Wisconsin in Week 5. Bryant is projected as best suited for a role as a nickel safety or short-area, zone cornerback.
  • 250th overall pick, 35th pick in round seven: Tennessee State C Demetrius Rhaney. With a compact build at 6-foot-2, 300 pounds, scouts say Rhaney has a light-footed pivot that elevated his draft standing after clocking sub-5.0 40 times at his pro-day workout. Rhaney has the size, power and agility to eventually compete for a starting job.

Kansas City Chiefs

  • 124th overall pick, 24th pick in round four: Oregon RB De'Anthony Thomas. 5-foot-9, 174-pound Thomas rushed for 1,299 yards on only 114 carries (11.4-yard average) as a senior. His versatility showed in 2012 as he became the first Oregon player in 47 years to score a touchdown rushing, receiving, returning a punt and returning a kickoff in the same season in 13 games (nine starts). He holds Oregon's career records for kickoff return yards (1,885) and punt return average (17.1).
  • 168th overall pick, 23rd pick in round five: Georgia QB Aaron Murray. 6-foot-1, 207-pound Murray was named team's Most Valuable Offensive Player in 2010 after throwing for 3,049 yards and 24 touchdowns in 13 starts. He made all 14 starts in 2011 and threw for 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He graduated in May 2012. He had a record-setting fall by recording school marks for passing yards and touchdown passes. He finished his stellar four-year career by tossing 26 touchdowns and 9 interceptions in 11 starts before suffering a torn ACL in his left knee against Kentucky. He is the only QB in SEC history to throw for more than 3,000 yards in all four seasons and is the conference's career record holder in touchdowns (121) and passing yards (13,166).  He was a two-time team captain. Did not perform at the NFL Scouting Combine because of knee injury.
  • 193rd overall pick, 17th pick in round six: Tennesse G Zach Fulton. The 6-foot-5, 316 pound Fulton manned right guard for the Vols. He played 12 games as a true freshman in 2010, starting five. He started all 12 games in 2011. He suffered a stress fracture in his left leg in the offseason. In the fall, he started 11 games. He suffered high ankle sprain, MCL sprain and bone bruise to his left leg against Alabama, forcing him to sit out against South Carolina. Started all 12 games in 2013.
  • 200th overall pick, 24th pick in round six: OT Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. The 6-foot-5, 321 pound lineman converted to offensive tackle and started all 26 games from 2011-13. The two-time team captain won the prestigious J.P. Metras Trophy as the most outstanding lineman in Canada (CIS). He also received the Forbes Trophy as McGill University?s male athlete of the year. He was rated as the top prospect in the 2014 Canadian Football League draft, according to the CFL Scouting Bureau. He participated in the East-West Shrine Game.

KOMU 8 News will continue to update this throughout the day and will include any information on former Missouri football players drafted on Day 3.

Next up on the NFL Calendar is the NFL Spring League Meeting from May 19-21 in Atlanta, GA and a Rookie Symposium in Aurora, OH from June 22-28.

