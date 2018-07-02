2014 School Bus Inspection Results Released

JEFFERSON CITY - The results of the Missouri State Highway Patrol's 2014 annual school bus inspection program were released Tuesday.

The patrol inspected a total of 11,997 school buses. After the initial inspections, here are the results:

10,161 buses received approval

1,431 buses were rejected

405 buses were placed out-of-service

That means 84.7 percent of all buses inspected were approved upon initial inspection.

A total of 258 Missouri school districts earned the distinction of Total Fleet Excellence for approval ratings of 90% or higher with no buses placed out-of-service.

Buses rated as "rejected" may continue to be operated for the purpose of pupil transportation until a repair is made. School districts are allowed 10 days following initial inspection to repair identified defects before being re-inspected by the Patrol's motor vehicle inspection personnel.

Buses listed as "out-of-service" by inspectors must be repaired, re-inspected, and placed back into service by the Patrol's motor vehicle inspector prior to being used for the purpose of pupil transportation.