2014 Winter Olympics: When and Where to Watch Friday's Action

Friday, February 14, 2014
By: Jake Lasofsky, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

Vancouver Olympian Ashley Caldwell has been impressive in her return to competition after tearing both of her ACLs, but Caldwell and the rest of the aerialists will likely be chasing reigning world champion Xu Mengtao, who leads a deep Chinese team.

Vermont's Susan Dunklee, whose father is a two-time Olympic cross-country skier, continues the family tradition as she makes her Games debut in Sochi, where her strongest event will be the 15km individual.

Three-time world champion Patrick Chan of Canada remains the favorite for Olympic gold, but after winning each of his consecutive world titles by smaller and smaller margins, it appears that the rest of the deep men's field is catching up with the 23-year-old from Toronto. The Olympic champion will be decided with the men's free skate, where Chan attempts to win Canada's first gold medal in men's figure skating.


Alpine Skiing's combined event was won by Americans at the past two Games. Ted Ligety won in 2006, when it was the combined (with two slalom runs, instead of just one), and Bode Miller took gold in 2010 under the current super-combined format of one downhill and one slalom. Both return to give the Americans two strong medal threats. Ligety is the reigning world champion, while Miller is rounding back into form after missing last season with a knee injury.

It's been a long and winding road for Noelle Pikus-Pace, a Utah mother of two who finished fourth in Vancouver then retired from the sport. But the 31-year-old made her triumphant return in 2012 and quickly ascended the ranks to become a top contender in Sochi.

Check out NBC's Day 7 coverage schedule below. 

NBC
2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Women's Freestyle Skiing - Aerials Competition
Women's Biathlon - 15km Individual Gold Medal Final

7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Men's Figure Skating - Gold Medal Final
Men's Alpine Skiing - Super Combined Gold Medal Final
Women's Skeleton - Gold Medal Final Runs

11:05 p.m. - 12:05 a.m.
Women's Freestyle Skiing - Aerials Gold Medal Final
Men's Skeleton - Competition

12:05 a.m. - 3:30 a.m.
Primetime Encore

NBCSN

2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Men's Hockey Encore - Sweden vs. Switzerland

4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Game of the Day: Men's Hockey - Canada vs. Austria

CNBC
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Men's Curling - USA vs. Russia

