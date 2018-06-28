2016-17 Mizzou Wrestling Schedule Released

COLUMBIA – It's that time of year again, Mizzou Wrestling’s 2016-17 tentative schedule has been released. The Tigers have 15 duals and two tournaments before they enter the postseason. They have a lot to show for coming from last year’s season when they finished sixth at the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

The WIN Magazine Preseason Tournament Power Index ranked Mizzou No. 5, while they are scheduled to compete against seven ranked teams this upcoming season. Mizzou will be facing some of these ranked teams at home including No. 1 Oklahoma State (Jan. 27) and No. 2 Virginia Tech (Nov. 20). They will also be traveling to Ohio to dual against No. 4 Ohio State (Dec. 8).

The Tigers will start off their season with the annual Black & Gold Scrimmage on Nov. 5 and finish it off on March 16-18 as they host the 2017 NCAA Wrestling Championship.

Fans can get closer to the action this year with the new mat-side season tickets that are being offered. Follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (MizzouWrestling) to stay up-to-date.