2016 MLB Draft Tracker
SECAUCUS, New Jersey - The Major League Baseball draft has started. Stay updated on who has been drafted with our draft tracker.
Here are the Mizzou Baseball players that have been drafted so far:
|Overall Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|155th
|San Francisco Giants
|Ryan Howard
|SS
|387th
|Seattle Mariners
|Reggie McClain
|RHP
|931st
|Baltimore Orioles
|Jake Ring
|CF
|1053rd
|Minnesota Twins
|Austin Tribby
|LHP
Here are the players that have been drafted to the St. Louis Cardinals:
Maryville University
|Overall Pick
|School
|Player
|Position
|23th
|Colegio Individualizado PJ Education School
|Delvin Perez
|SS
|33th
|Elk Grove High School
|Dylan Carlson
|OF
|34th
|Mississippi State
|Dakota Hudson
|RHP
|70th
|Virginia
|Connor Jones
|RHP
|106th
|North Carolina
|Zac Gallen
|RHP
|136th
|USC
|Jeremy Martinez
|C
|166th
|George County High School
|Walker Robbins
|OF
|196th
|Stanford University
|Tommy Edman
|SS
|226th
|North Carolina State
|Andrew Knizner
|C
|256th
|Wichita State
|Sam Tewes
|RHP
|286th
|Minnesota
|Matt Fielder
|OF
|316th
|Western Kentucky University
|Danny Hudzina
|3B
|346th
|Vanderbilt
|John Kilichowski
|LHP
|376th
|Union High School
|Brady Whalen
|SS
|406th
|Wingate
|Shane Billings
|CF
|436th
|Tennessee
|Vincent Jackson
|OF
|466th
|Oklahoma State University
|J.R. Davis
|2B
|496th
|Spartanburg Methodist College
|Tyler Lancaster
|C
|526th
|UC Riverside
|Matt Ellis
|RHP
|556th
|Mississippi State University
|Austin Sexton
|RHP
|586th
|Baylor
|Daniel Castano
|LHP
|616th
|University of Louisiana at Lafayette
|Stefan Trosclair
|1B
|646th
|Bixby High School
|Cade Cabbiness
|OF
|676th
|California University of Pennsylvania
|Mick Fennel
|CF
|706th
|Francis Marion University
|John Crowe
|OF
|736th
|Monmouth University
|Anthony Ciavarella
|LHP
|766th
|North Carolina
|Spencer Trayner
|RHP
|796th
|University of Louisiana at Lafayette
|Eric Carter
|RHP
|826th
|Flagler College
|Michael O'Reilly
|RHP
|856th
|Clemson University
|Pat Krall
|LHP
|886th
|Lewis-Clark State College
|Noel Gonzalez
|RHP
|916th
|Vauxhall High School
|Josh Burgmann
|RHP
|946th
|Bolivar High School
|Jonathan Murders
|2B
|976th
|Bellevue University
|Leland Tilley
|RHP
|1006th
|University of West Georgia
|Caleb Lopes
|2B
|1036th
|Adelphi University
|Jonathan Mulford
|RHP
|1066th
|Michigan
|Jackson Lamb
|RHP
|1096th
|Maryville University
|Robbie Gordon
|RHP
|1126th
|Indiana State University
|Andy Young
|3B
|1156th
|University of Nebraska-Omaha
|Robert Calvano
|RHP
|1186th
|San Jacinto North College
|Aaron Bond
|OF
|1216th
|St. Francis High School
|Jeremy Ydens
|CF
Here are the players that have been drafted to the Kansas City Royals:
|Overall Pick
|School
|Player
|Position
|67th
|Pepperdine University
|AJ Puckett
|RHP
|103rd
|Flint Hill School
|Khalil Lee
|CF
|133rd
|Texas A&M
|Jace Vines
|RHP
|163rd
|Creighton University
|Nicholas Lopez
|SS
|193rd
|Dadeville High School
|Cal Jones
|CF
|223rd
|Oregon State
|Travis Eckert
|RHP
|253rd
|University of New Mexico
|Chris DeVito
|1B
|283rd
|Stetson University
|Walker Sheller
|RHP
|313th
|Kennesaw State University
|Richard Lovelady
|LHP
|343rd
|Stetson University
|Vance Vizcaino
|CF
|373rd
|Colby Community College
|Jeremy Gwinn
|RHP
|403rd
|Austin Peay
|Logan Gray
|2B
|433rd
|Florida Atlantic
|David McKay
|RHP
|463rd
|Bellarmine University
|Mike Messier
|LHP
|493rd
|Northwestern St University
|Nick Heath
|CF
|523rd
|Seminole State College
|Dillion Drabble
|RHP
|553rd
|Mississippi State
|Vance Tatum
|LHP
|583rd
|Cochise College
|Tyler Fallwell
|RHP
|613th
|Santa Rosa Junior College
|Anthony Bender
|RHP
|643rd
|South Effingham High School
|Dalton Griffin
|CF
|673rd
|San Jacinto College North
|Cody Nesbit
|RHP
|703rd
|UCLA
|Kort Peterson
|OF
|733rd
|Seattle University
|Mike McCann
|
C
|763rd
|Bryant University
|Robby Rinn
|
1B
|793rd
|UC Irvine
|John Brontsema
|3B
|823rd
|TCU
|Rex Hill
|LHP
|853rd
|Broward College
|Yordany Salva
|C
|883rd
|Central Missouri
|Grant Gavin
|RHP
|913th
|Alabama
|Geoffrey Bramblett
|RHP
|943rd
|Hanahan High School
|Malcolm Van Buren
|RHP
|973rd
|Providence Classical Christian Academy
|Luke Bandy
|CF
|1003rd
|Poplar Bluff High School
|Kameron Misner
|OF
|1033rd
|Lee's Summit High School
|Nathan Webb
|RHP
|1063rd
|California Baptist University
|M.J. Sanchez
|C
|1093rd
|Tulane University
|Alex Massey
|RHP
|1123rd
|Auburn University
|Justin Camp
|RHP
|1153rd
|Murrieta Valley High School
|Joey Fregosi
|SS
|1183rd
|University of Rhode Island
|Chase Livingston
|C
|1213th
|University of San Diego
|Taylor Kaczmarek
|RHP
[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the most recent information.]
