2016 presidential primary turnout could be highest in years

COLUMBIA - The 2016 presidential primary turnout has had the highest number of people voting since the 2008 presidential primary, and it is not over until June.

According to records kept by Pew Research, 29 percent of the United States has turned out to vote for presidential candidates in 2016, and 30.4 percent voted in 2008. By the end of the June, 2016 could be the highest turnout since before the 1980s.

The Missouri presidential preference primary is Tuesday, March 15. It is Missouri's chance to choose a Republican and Democrat to run for president in the elections in November.

The ballot on Tuesday includes Democrats Hillary Clinton, Henry Hewes, Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente, Bernie Sanders, Keith Judd, Willie L. Wilson, Martin J. O'Malley, John Wolfe and Jon Adams; Republicans Chris Christie, Jeb Bush, Ben Carson, Donald J. Trump, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Rick Santorum, Carly Fiorina, John R. Kasich, Rand Paul, Jim Lynch and Mike Huckabee; Libertarians Austin Petersen, Steven (Steve) Elliott Kerbel, Rhett Rosenquest Smith, Cecil Ince and Marc Allan Feldman. There were no candidates from the Constitution Party.

The frontrunners in the 2016 primary are Democrats Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders and Republicans Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and John Kasich.

Also on the Boone County ballot on March 15 is Proposition 1, which would decide whether Boone County residents would be required to use roll carts for trash and recycling instead of putting trash bags on the street.

Voting "Yes" on Prop 1 would prohibit Boone County from purchasing the roll carts and changing trash trucks to automatically lift and empty the carts. Voting "No" would keep the topic of roll carts in Boone County for further consideration.

When KOMU 8 News asked mid-Missourians if they would vote in the primary on Tuesday, most who answered the poll said they would.

"Because it is not just a right, I feel it is a duty," Katie Brown Kane said. "And anyone who doesn't vote, should not complain about how things turn out."

"Why? Because it's a responsibility that's why," Griffin Thomas said.

Others mentioned the roll carts and made arguments either for or against them in Boone County.

Philip Canole said roll carts are a good idea because residents can "roll it back to where you keep it after the trash is picked up."

"Where am I supposed to put this when I have 3 feet of snow piled up along the road because it has been plowed?" Darin Hussey said. "At least with the bags I can just drop it on top of the pile of snow and be done with it."

Voting begins at 6 a.m. at many locations in Boone County. For updates on the current status of the Missouri presidential primary visit the Missouri Secretary of State website.