2018 Friday Night Fever Play of the Week-Week 10
Vote for your favorite play from week 10!
(CNN) - President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will travel to Pittsburgh on Tuesday, White House press secretary... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - As more than 100 people comb parts of Jefferson City looking for a missing 4-year-old, police are... More >>
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A retired St. Louis police sergeant is dead after a street shootout with a gunman. ... More >>
MONITEAU COUNTY- A woman experienced physical injuries after being assaulted in a home on Saturday. The assault happened on... More >>
Boone County - Boone County Sheriff's Department reports that 600 pounds of medication were collected on Friday October 26 and... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Authorities have raised the reward for information about a missing 4-year-old Missouri boy to $11,000. ... More >>
COLUMBIA - More than 200 people gathered in Peace Park Sunday evening to remember the 11 people killed in a... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police continue to drain a pond in a residential area near the home of a... More >>
COLUMBIA - A new signalized crosswalk will be activated Monday morning at Providence Road and Forest Avenue. This signalized... More >>
SEDALIA - A Missouri Conservation Department agent found human bones in a densely-wooded area. The agent found the remains... More >>
LAKE OZARK – The School of the Osage R-2 district is one of the first school districts to receive money... More >>
FULTON - Local firefighters and community members came together to raise money Sunday night for volunteer North Callaway Fire Protection... More >>
(CNN) - Not long after gunfire broke out, police officers in tactical gear rushed into a synagogue in the heart... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is making a plea on behalf of missing 4-year-old Darnell Gray. ... More >>
HARRISBURG - Some veterans are using horses as comrades in their battle against mental health issues. Millions of veterans... More >>
FULTON – Central Missouri Community Action on Saturday hosted its inaugural housing expo, where vendors educated the public on becoming... More >>
COLUMBIA - The gym at CrossFit Aggregate was louder than usual on Saturday afternoon as friends and family cheered on... More >>
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The man whose helicopter crashed east of Fulton on Wednesday, Oct. 17 did not make not make... More >>
