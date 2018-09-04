2018 Labor Day Missouri traffic fatalities down from 2017

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Highway State Patrol's traffic statistics reported five deaths during the holiday weekend.

This number is a decrease from 2017's total of 11 traffic deaths.

This year, there were 258 total crashes, 92 injuries and 97 DWI violations. There were also nine boating crashes, three injuries and 15 BWI violations.

2017 numbers during the holiday period were 313 crashes, 130 injuries and 142 DWI violations. 2017 boating numbers during the holiday were seven crashes, three injuries, one fatality and 13 BWI violations.

Three of the traffic crash fatalities this year occurred in Weldon Spring, MO. The other was in Springfield, MO.

The 2018 Labor Day weekend counting period was between 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 31, through, 11:59 p.m., Monday, Sept. 3, 2018.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said fatalities statistics may change if late deaths occur.