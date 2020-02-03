2019 statewide traffic fatalities reduced

JEFFERSON CITY - Traffic fatalities fell nearly five percent in 2019, which was the third year in a row the Missouri State Highway Patrol saw this trend.

In 2019, 876 lives were lost in Missouri traffic crashes, that was down from 921 in 2018, a five percent reduction

But there was no time for celebrating according to MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna.

“Another year of reductions in traffic fatalities is encouraging, but it’s difficult to celebrate considering we still had nearly 900 people killed in Missouri traffic crashes,” said McKenna. “The frequency with which we’re losing people simply traveling from one place to another is unacceptable. We owe it to each other to make better choices behind the wheel and create a safer transportation system for everyone.”

In addition, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the state saw a the largest number of pedestrian fatalities in Missouri the past 10 years. There were 108 pedestrians killed in 2019. Likewise last year, there were 118 motorcyclists killed, a 10 percent increase from 2018.

