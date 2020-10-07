2020 Census deadline extended to October 31

COLUMBIA — The deadline for the 2020 U.S. Census is extended to Oct. 31.

According to a Sept. 28 report from the Associated Press, the census was previously set to end on Monday, Oct. 5.

The extension came after a court ruling from the state of California, according to a press release from the City of Columbia.

Missouri received over $16 billion through federal spending programs guided by data derived from the 2010 Census in Fiscal Year 2016, according to the press release.

City officials said that for every adult and child not counted in the census, the Missouri community loses approximately $1,300 in federal funding per person, per year for 10 years.

Households can take the census on the official census website, by phone at (844) 330-2020 or by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Columbia and Boone County officials are promoting the census via a partnership called Boone County Counts.