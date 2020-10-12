2020 French Open: Djokovic outlasts Tsitsipas in five sets

PARIS - Novak Djokovic will face Rafael Nadal in the French Open final after outlasting Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday.

Djokovic took the first two sets of the match, but Tsitsipas took the next to to force a fifth and final set, which Djokovic won handily, 6-1.

Nadal is favored to tie Roger Federer‘s male record of 20 major titles and extend his own record of 12 French Open crowns. Federer is not competing as a result of knee problems that required operations earlier this year.

Djokovic last won the French Open in 2016. Djokovic's only loss in 2020 was the result of a default for a ball striking a linesperson.

Leading the women's competition is Simona Halep, the 2018 champion. Ash Barty of Australia is not competing this year, citing travel concerns regarding COVID-19. Naomi Osaka, winner of the U.S. Open, is also absent form this years competition, citing a sore hamstring and tight turnaround from her victory in New York two weeks ago.