2020 MO Bacon & Bourbon Festival attracts record crowd

COLUMBIA - With more than 450 attendees, Bur Oak brewery was packed for the fifth annual 2020 MO Bacon & Bourbon Festival. This is the highest attendance the festival has ever seen and the event sold out quickly this year.

The public was invited to sample all the bacon, bourbon, fine spirits, cocktails and beer they desired. Vendors from all over the midwest came to showcase what they had to offer. The Missouri Pork Association sponsored the event.

A friend of the festival's co-creator, Tom Bradley, randomly brought up the idea of creating a party for bacon and bourbon, and that's where festival got its start.

"These partners of ours want to showcase what they do," Bradley said. "So it doesn't matter if it's COMO Smoke and Fire and they're mixing bacon into macaroni and cheese, or if its Skull Splitter and they're showing you what they have at Cooper's Oak Winery, these people are part of our community. They want to share with you and they want you to know about them the next time you're planning a celebration."

Bradley said he doesn't know why the event was so popular this year but was glad to see so many people turn out.

"We have a group of guys from St. Louis that drove in to the event, and we have a group of guys from Kansas City. They're friends who drove the Bacon & Bourbon to meet here together to hang together for the weekend and have a good time. That's what it's all about," Bradley said.