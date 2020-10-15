2020 MU Homecoming events to continue as scheduled, despite postponed game

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Alumni Association announced that they will continue to hold previously planned Homecoming events this week, despite postponing Saturday's game against Vanderbilt.

All events will take place as planned, but virtual celebrations will extend through Oct. 31 when Homecoming Royalty will be crowned during the home game against Kentucky.

While several Homecoming traditions will not be held this year due to the virus, the association looks forward to reintroducing classic in-person events including the Parade, Step Show, Campus Decs, Talent and Spirit Rally at Homecoming 2021.

Some of the events that are still being held this year include Decorating the District and crowing the Homecoming Royalty - along with some virtual events like the Spirit Rally and the Hall of Fame Ceremony.

To view a list of all the Homecoming events being held this year and how to get involved, click here.