2020 Show-Me State Games set to be held, some events moved or postponed
COLUMBIA - Following local and state health guidelines, the 2020 Show-Me State Games will be held as originally scheduled, but with some events postponed for safety reasons.
The following sports are to be held as originally scheduled, but are subject to change because of guidelines and restrictions:
- Archery - 3D
- Archery - Target
- Baseball
- Bowling
- Cycling
- Darts
- Disc Golf
- Golf - Parent / Child
- Mini Golf
- Mountain Biking
- Road Race / Race Walk
- Shooting - Muzzle Loading
- Shooting - Rifle and Pistol
- Shooting - Trap and Skeet
- Softball
- Tennis
- Triathlon / Duathlon
The following sports will be rescheduled and/ or modified. According to a Show-Me State Games news release, coordinators are currently working with families to create an updated schedule:
- Basketball - dates TBA
- Fencing - dates TBA
- Golf - Individual - rescheduled to July 17
- Lacrosse - dates TBA
- Par 3 Golf - rescheduled to July 25-26
- Pickleball - rescheduled to October 8-11
- Soccer - rescheduled to Aug. 1-2 and Aug 8-9
- Track and Field - dates TBA
- Ultimate - dates TBA
- Volleyball - age groups on same weekend but days may change
The following sports will return in 2021:
- Football (Youth Tackle)
- Football 7v7 (Adult)
- Gymnastics
- Judo
- Martial Arts
- Powerlifting
- Rugby
- Swimming
- Wrestling
The Show-Me State Games team said in a news release that full refunds will be offered or the option to apply your credit to a future competition will be available for any event postponed or rescheduled that you can't attend.