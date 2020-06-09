2020 Show-Me State Games set to be held, some events moved or postponed

COLUMBIA - Following local and state health guidelines, the 2020 Show-Me State Games will be held as originally scheduled, but with some events postponed for safety reasons.

The following sports are to be held as originally scheduled, but are subject to change because of guidelines and restrictions:

Archery - 3D

Archery - Target

Baseball

Bowling

Cycling

Darts

Disc Golf

Golf - Parent / Child

Mini Golf

Mountain Biking

Road Race / Race Walk

Shooting - Muzzle Loading

Shooting - Rifle and Pistol

Shooting - Trap and Skeet

Softball

Tennis

Triathlon / Duathlon

The following sports will be rescheduled and/ or modified. According to a Show-Me State Games news release, coordinators are currently working with families to create an updated schedule:

Basketball - dates TBA

Fencing - dates TBA

Golf - Individual - rescheduled to July 17

Lacrosse - dates TBA

Par 3 Golf - rescheduled to July 25-26

Pickleball - rescheduled to October 8-11

Soccer - rescheduled to Aug. 1-2 and Aug 8-9

Track and Field - dates TBA

Ultimate - dates TBA

Volleyball - age groups on same weekend but days may change

The following sports will return in 2021:

Football (Youth Tackle)

Football 7v7 (Adult)

Gymnastics

Judo

Martial Arts

Powerlifting

Rugby

Swimming

Wrestling

The Show-Me State Games team said in a news release that full refunds will be offered or the option to apply your credit to a future competition will be available for any event postponed or rescheduled that you can't attend.