COLUMBIA - Driver fatalities in mid-Missouri are on pace to pass last year's numbers, and it is not going to be close.
According to Missouri Highway Patrol, there were 79 vehicle-related fatalities in 2021.
As of September 26, 2022, the current total is 66.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has been proactive in encouraging drivers to make safer decisions while driving.
"Make sure you put down the phone, you know, make sure that you and everybody else in your vehicle has a seat belt on, make sure that you're driving the appropriate speed limit," said Corporal Kyle Green of Troop F.
Furthermore, Missouri Highway Patrol data states that nearly two-thirds of those fatalities involved drivers who were not wearing seat belts.
"That kind of material going across your chest that takes two seconds to put on would literally save your life and all your loved ones would really appreciate it," said Corporal Green.
The high number of crashes at this point of the year has been inflated by multi-fatality crashes. 25% of fatal crashes in mid-Missouri involved multiple deaths.
"When you take those unfortunate incidents where you have two, three, four people who are killed in a crash, it really starts doing the numbers, you know, against what has been going on in the past," Green said.
Green elaborated that while fatalities in mid-Missouri are up, the number of vehicle-related fatalities is actually down by 3% statewide.