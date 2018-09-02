21 Blue Tigers Named All-South Central Region by USTFCCCA

6 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, May 15 2012 May 15, 2012 Tuesday, May 15, 2012 6:44:45 PM CDT May 15, 2012 in Sports
Source: Dan Carr - Press Release

JEFFERSON CITY -- Twenty-one members of Lincoln's outdoor track & field teams were honored for their performances in the 2012 season by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Tuesday. Eleven members of the women's team and 10 on the men's were named All-South Central Region after either finishing in the top five regionally in an individual event or among the top three as part of a relay team.

Tamara Keane and Twishana Williams each earned four all-region honors apiece, leading 26 total awards bestowed to members of the Lincoln women's team. Only Grand Valley State (32) captured more honors than LU. Keane was recognized for her performances in the 4x100 and 4x400-meter relays as well as the 200-meter dash and the 400-meter dash. Williams, who won all four of her distance races at the MIAA Championships en route to being named the meet's co-scoring champ, was honored in the 800-meter run, 1,500-meter run, 5,000-meter run and 10,000-meter run.

Latoya King, Yanique Haye and Michelle Cumberbatch each received three all-region awards. King's honors came in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 4x100-meter relay. Haye and Cumberbatch were both recognized for their performances in the same three events, including the 4x400-meter relay, 400-meter dash and 400-meter hurdles.

Also earning multiple all-region awards on the women's side were Nickeisha Beaumont (4x100-meter relay, long jump), Shakeisha Miller (100-meter hurdles, heptathalon) and Ladonna Richards (100-meter hurdles, 400-meter hurdles). Toni-Ann Moore rounded out the honorees for the 4x100-meter relay team while Dereka Kelly was the other award-winner from the 4x400-meter relay team. Anna-Kay James was also recognized for her performance this season in the 100-meter hurdles.

Sabiel Anderson and Romel Lewis each received three all-region awards on the men's side, with both athletes being recognized for their performances in the 400-meter hurdles. Anderson was also honored in the 110-meter hurdles and the 4x400-meter relay while Lewis was recognized for the 100-meter dash and the 4x100-meter relay.

Three other members of the Lincoln men's team earned multiple all-region awards, including Michael Ashley (400-meter dash, 4x400-meter relay), Terrel Cotton (200-meter dash, 4x400-meter relay) and Ravel Grey (100-meter dash, 4x100-meter relay). Joshua Manuel and Devin Hill were each recognized for their performances in the 4x100-meter relay while Rashawn Hugg was awarded for the 4x400-meter relay. Aaron Wilmore (110-meter hurdles) and Jermaine Blake (800-meter relay) were each also honored by the USTFCCCA.

All 21 of Lincoln's recognized athletes will compete in the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field National Championships, which will be held from May 24-26 at the Neta and Eddie De Rose Thunderbowl in Pueblo, Colorado.

