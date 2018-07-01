21 Missouri Residents Face Sentencing for Meth Crimes

WASHINGTON, Mo. - Nearly two dozen eastern Missouri residents are facing possible jail time for methamphetamine-related crimes.

The Washington Missourian reports that 21 people from Franklin and Jefferson counties have pleaded guilty in the past month to charges involving meth-making and distribution for a network that operated from 2009 to 2011. Those pleading guilty range in age from 21 to 48.

All are scheduled to be sentenced in December or January in U.S. District Court in St. Louis.

Several police agencies, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, were involved in the investigation.