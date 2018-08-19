21 people indicted after year-long drug investigation

BOONVILLE - The MUSTANG Drug Task Force arrested nine people and indicted a dozen more on charges related to the illegal sales of drugs on Wednesday. The investigation leading up to these arrests took more than a year.

The Boonville Police Department and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force, along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Cooper County Sheriff's Office and the Fayette Police Department carried out arrest warrants on the following people: