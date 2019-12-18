22-person crew continues to plow Columbia roads Wednesday

COLUMBIA - Although winter storms have left Missouri, crews in Columbia are continuing to fight the snow.

A 22-person crew reported at 7 a.m. to continue clearing roads in Columbia Wednesday.

According to a press release from the city of Columbia priority streets are nearly all normal while second and third priority streets range from normal to snow-packed but passable.

First priority routes include streets like Broadway, Green Meadows Road and Vandiver Drive.

This number is down from the 30-person crew which plowed Tuesday night.

Low temperatures limited slat-effectiveness overnight, but warming temperatures throughout the day should improve road conditions.

Parking is now permitted on designated snow routes. The city doesn't allow parking on snow routes when snowfall exceeds 2-inches.

The city advises that drivers in Columbia continue to be cautious while driving.